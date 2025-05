Indian Delegation in Russia Calls for Global Solidarity Against Terrorism

An Indian all-party parliamentary delegation visiting Russia has issued a call for global unity in combating terrorism, while sharply criticizing Pakistan for fostering extremism that threatens international peace and security.

Led by DMK Member of Parliament Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, the delegation made their stance clear at a press briefing in Moscow, urging substantial support from global partners, particularly Russia, in India's anti-terrorism efforts.

The visit, part of a broader outreach to countries including Slovenia, Greece, Latvia, and Spain, underscores India's commitment to eliminating terror threats, epitomized by initiatives like Operation Sindoor. The delegation advocates for the Indian philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, emphasizing global peace and unity.

(With inputs from agencies.)