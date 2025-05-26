Left Menu

India's Diplomatic Offensive: Countering Terrorism and Strengthening Ties

Former union minister M.J. Akbar emphasizes the threat of terrorism backed by nuclear power, as an all-party delegation tours Europe. The team's mission is to discuss India's zero-tolerance stance on terrorism and strengthen ties with European nations, highlighting the importance of international collaboration against state-sponsored terrorism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 26-05-2025 17:49 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 17:49 IST
India's Diplomatic Offensive: Countering Terrorism and Strengthening Ties
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • France

In an assertive push against terrorism, former union minister M.J. Akbar highlighted the perils of terrorism supported by nuclear power during an all-party delegation's European tour. Akbar's remarks come amidst efforts by the Indian government to strengthen international alliances and counter global threats.

Led by BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad, the nine-member team, including prominent political figures, aims to reinforce India's zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism. Key meetings with European political bodies and diaspora groups are planned, focusing on India's response to the recent Pahalgam attack and ongoing security challenges.

Akbar underscored the strategic partnership between India and France, emphasizing the necessity of international cooperation against terrorism. As part of these diplomatic efforts, Operation Sindoor has demonstrated India's resolve to neutralize terror threats, with precision strikes against terror infrastructures and maintaining robust defense measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

 Global
2
Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

 Australia
3
Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

 Global
4
Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public food certification in Germany struggles with automation and AI readiness

Can social media campaigns save oceans? Likes don’t always lead to action

Digital construction skills in demand; students push for better BIM training

Next-gen deepfakes break traditional defenses - New AI tool closes the gap

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025