India's Diplomatic Offensive: Countering Terrorism and Strengthening Ties

In an assertive push against terrorism, former union minister M.J. Akbar highlighted the perils of terrorism supported by nuclear power during an all-party delegation's European tour. Akbar's remarks come amidst efforts by the Indian government to strengthen international alliances and counter global threats.

Led by BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad, the nine-member team, including prominent political figures, aims to reinforce India's zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism. Key meetings with European political bodies and diaspora groups are planned, focusing on India's response to the recent Pahalgam attack and ongoing security challenges.

Akbar underscored the strategic partnership between India and France, emphasizing the necessity of international cooperation against terrorism. As part of these diplomatic efforts, Operation Sindoor has demonstrated India's resolve to neutralize terror threats, with precision strikes against terror infrastructures and maintaining robust defense measures.

