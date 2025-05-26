Gaurav Gogoi Leads the Charge: Congress Revamps Assam Unit

In a strategic move ahead of the Assam assembly elections, the Congress party has named Lok Sabha MP Gaurav Gogoi as the new state unit president. Gogoi replaces Bhupen Kumar Borah, signaling a renewed push to regain control from the ruling BJP.

Alongside Gogoi, three new working presidents have been appointed: Jakir Hussain Sikdar, Roselina Tirkey, and Pradip Sarkar. The changes come as Congress intensifies its efforts to reverse its fortunes after two successive defeats in state polls.

With the subsequent assembly elections set for 2026, Gaurav Gogoi, son of former Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi, emerges as a potential chief ministerial candidate. The party has also announced new chairpersons for various committees to bolster its campaign strategy in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)