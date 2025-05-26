Geert Wilders' Radical Migration Plan Ignites New Political Tensions

Dutch lawmaker Geert Wilders, known for his far-right stance, has unveiled a contentious 10-point migration plan aimed at drastically reducing migration numbers. Among the proposed measures are deploying the army to guard land borders and outright turning away asylum-seekers.

Wilders' plan is set to create further division within the already strained four-party ruling coalition, which formed after the Party for Freedom's rise to prominence in the 2023 Dutch elections. His insistence on radical changes threatens to destabilize the current government.

The lawmaker's career has been marked by hard-line policies targeting Islam and migration. Now, with his party holding power, Wilders indicates he's grown frustrated with the coalition's sluggish progress and is pushing for immediate action, including policies like deporting migrants convicted of serious crimes and curtailing family reunions for refugees.

(With inputs from agencies.)