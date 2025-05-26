Geert Wilders' Radical Migration Plan Ignites New Political Tensions
Far-right Dutch politician Geert Wilders proposed a 10-point migration plan, stressing stricter measures such as deploying the army to guard borders and expelling asylum seekers. His initiatives could disrupt the current coalition government. Wilders insists on tougher policies, including deportation for migrant criminals and halting family reunions.
Dutch lawmaker Geert Wilders, known for his far-right stance, has unveiled a contentious 10-point migration plan aimed at drastically reducing migration numbers. Among the proposed measures are deploying the army to guard land borders and outright turning away asylum-seekers.
Wilders' plan is set to create further division within the already strained four-party ruling coalition, which formed after the Party for Freedom's rise to prominence in the 2023 Dutch elections. His insistence on radical changes threatens to destabilize the current government.
The lawmaker's career has been marked by hard-line policies targeting Islam and migration. Now, with his party holding power, Wilders indicates he's grown frustrated with the coalition's sluggish progress and is pushing for immediate action, including policies like deporting migrants convicted of serious crimes and curtailing family reunions for refugees.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Gallego's Immigration Overhaul: Balancing Border Security with Reform
Tensions Rise: Rajasthan Strengthens Border Security Amid Security Threats
Republicans Scramble to Revive Tax Cut and Border Security Bill
Bangladesh Bolsters Border Security with New Floating Outpost
Cross-Border Arrests Spotlight Border Security Concerns in Tripura