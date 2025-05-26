Left Menu

Escalation in the Skies: Russia's Drone Offensive Intensifies Against Ukraine

Russia's recent surge in drone assaults against Ukraine marks a significant escalation in the conflict, undermining efforts for peace. Over a weekend, Russia launched nearly 900 drones, heightening tensions. The international community reacts with threats of further sanctions while prisoner exchanges continue amid the growing geopolitical turmoil.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 26-05-2025 21:04 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 21:04 IST
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

In a dramatic escalation that threatens to derail US-led peace efforts, Russia launched its most extensive drone attack yet against Ukraine overnight. Ukrainian officials reported Monday that this surge in aerial assaults further undermines hopes of resolving the ongoing three-year-old conflict.

US President Donald Trump criticized Russian President Vladimir Putin for intensifying attacks, describing his actions as 'crazy.' The increased aggression comes after Ukraine agreed to an unconditional 30-day ceasefire, which Moscow dismissed, marking a setback in diplomatic resolutions. Analysts suggest Putin's tactics aim to capture more territory and increase damage.

Russia's Defence Ministry announced the downing of 103 Ukrainian drones but tensions remain high as the international community weighs additional sanctions. Meanwhile, prisoner exchanges provide a temporary reprieve amidst the geopolitical upheaval that continues to affect the region.

