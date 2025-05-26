Left Menu

Farewell to Charles Rangel: Harlem's Political Powerhouse

Charles Rangel, a prominent figure in Harlem politics and a founding member of the Congressional Black Caucus, passed away at 94. Rangel significantly influenced U.S. legislation, including healthcare reform and tax changes. A committed lawmaker, he represented his district for over 45 years before retiring in 2016.

Charles Rangel, a trailblazer in U.S. politics and a leading voice for Harlem, has died at the age of 94. Rangel, known for his significant contributions to critical policies, including healthcare and tax reforms, was praised for his dedication to his constituents.

Acknowledged for his influential role in the Congressional Black Caucus, Rangel was instrumental in advancing key legislation during his tenure. He was deeply involved in President Obama's 2010 healthcare reforms and cheered on economic measures to reshape U.S. trade practices, notably lifting the Cuban trade ban.

Despite censure in 2010 for tax issues, Rangel's legacy remains impactful. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer highlighted his relentless fight for the best of America. Rangel's four-decade congressional career began in 1971 and left a lasting mark on the nation and his beloved New York.

