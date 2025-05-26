Left Menu

CPI(M) Leader Slams PM Modi's Conclave, Calls It Undemocratic

CPI(M) general secretary MA Baby criticized PM Modi for hosting an NDA conclave, calling it discriminatory and undemocratic. Baby questioned Modi's failure to meet non-NDA CMs and accused the PM of avoiding tough questions about the India-Pakistan conflict. He criticized political moves and communal comments by BJP leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 26-05-2025 22:25 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 22:25 IST
CPI(M) Leader Slams PM Modi's Conclave, Calls It Undemocratic
MA Baby
  • Country:
  • India

CPI(M) general secretary MA Baby has openly criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for what he termed as a 'discriminatory' and 'undemocratic' conclave of NDA chief ministers.

Speaking at a press conference in Bhubaneswar, Baby suggested that Modi deliberately avoided meetings with non-NDA chief ministers, thereby sidestepping pressing questions about the ceasefire with Pakistan and U.S. involvement in it. Baby described Modi's actions as reinforcing a divide among state leadership.

Additionally, Baby expressed concern over ongoing communal tensions, pointing to recent remarks by Madhya Pradesh minister Vijay Shah against Colonel Sofia Qureshi. Criticizing the BJP's governance, he also highlighted reduced budgetary allocations in Odisha as part of a broader political critique.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

 Global
2
Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

 Australia
3
Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

 Global
4
Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public food certification in Germany struggles with automation and AI readiness

Can social media campaigns save oceans? Likes don’t always lead to action

Digital construction skills in demand; students push for better BIM training

Next-gen deepfakes break traditional defenses - New AI tool closes the gap

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025