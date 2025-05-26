CPI(M) Leader Slams PM Modi's Conclave, Calls It Undemocratic

CPI(M) general secretary MA Baby has openly criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for what he termed as a 'discriminatory' and 'undemocratic' conclave of NDA chief ministers.

Speaking at a press conference in Bhubaneswar, Baby suggested that Modi deliberately avoided meetings with non-NDA chief ministers, thereby sidestepping pressing questions about the ceasefire with Pakistan and U.S. involvement in it. Baby described Modi's actions as reinforcing a divide among state leadership.

Additionally, Baby expressed concern over ongoing communal tensions, pointing to recent remarks by Madhya Pradesh minister Vijay Shah against Colonel Sofia Qureshi. Criticizing the BJP's governance, he also highlighted reduced budgetary allocations in Odisha as part of a broader political critique.

