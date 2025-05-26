CPI(M) Leader Slams PM Modi's Conclave, Calls It Undemocratic
CPI(M) general secretary MA Baby criticized PM Modi for hosting an NDA conclave, calling it discriminatory and undemocratic. Baby questioned Modi's failure to meet non-NDA CMs and accused the PM of avoiding tough questions about the India-Pakistan conflict. He criticized political moves and communal comments by BJP leaders.
- Country:
- India
CPI(M) general secretary MA Baby has openly criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for what he termed as a 'discriminatory' and 'undemocratic' conclave of NDA chief ministers.
Speaking at a press conference in Bhubaneswar, Baby suggested that Modi deliberately avoided meetings with non-NDA chief ministers, thereby sidestepping pressing questions about the ceasefire with Pakistan and U.S. involvement in it. Baby described Modi's actions as reinforcing a divide among state leadership.
Additionally, Baby expressed concern over ongoing communal tensions, pointing to recent remarks by Madhya Pradesh minister Vijay Shah against Colonel Sofia Qureshi. Criticizing the BJP's governance, he also highlighted reduced budgetary allocations in Odisha as part of a broader political critique.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Border Calm: Hope Returns After Indo-Pak Ceasefire Agreement
Zelenskyy Pursues Ceasefire Talks with Putin in Turkiye
India Reopens Airports Following Ceasefire with Pakistan
Punjab Returns to Normalcy Amid Ceasefire Between India and Pakistan
India-Pakistan Tensions Rise: Ceasefire Breach Demands Urgent Talks