Left Menu

Playful Presidential Moment or Misconstrued Misstep?

Emmanuel Macron dismissed speculations about a playful moment with his wife, Brigitte, during their arrival in Vietnam. Video footage showed Brigitte playfully pushing Macron, sparking a media frenzy. Macron clarified it was harmless playfighting, cautioning about the dangers of disinformation in the social media era.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 26-05-2025 22:29 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 22:29 IST
Playful Presidential Moment or Misconstrued Misstep?
Emmanuel Macron
  • Country:
  • France

French President Emmanuel Macron has brushed off media speculation surrounding a playful interaction with his wife Brigitte upon their arrival in Vietnam. Video footage captured Brigitte pushing her husband's face with both hands, which quickly became a media sensation in France.

Macron explained to reporters that the couple was engaging in harmless playfighting. Highlighting the incident as an example of exaggerated social media narratives, the president urged everyone to remain calm amid a climate of disinformation.

The footage initially depicted the Macrons at a plane door, with Brigitte playfully pushing her husband. The president quickly recovered and acknowledged the cameras with a smile and a wave, emphasizing that the moment was a private joke between the couple.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

 Global
2
Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

 Australia
3
Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

 Global
4
Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public food certification in Germany struggles with automation and AI readiness

Can social media campaigns save oceans? Likes don’t always lead to action

Digital construction skills in demand; students push for better BIM training

Next-gen deepfakes break traditional defenses - New AI tool closes the gap

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025