Left Menu

Germany Lifts Weapon Range Restrictions: A New Era for Ukraine

Germany's new chancellor, Friedrich Merz, announced that major Western allies are no longer limiting the range of weapons supplied to Ukraine, allowing it to target Russian positions more effectively. This shift signifies a strategic move in support of Ukraine against the Russian invasion. The Kremlin warns against such actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 26-05-2025 22:40 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 22:40 IST
Germany Lifts Weapon Range Restrictions: A New Era for Ukraine
  • Country:
  • Germany

Germany's new chancellor, Friedrich Merz, announced a significant policy shift regarding military aid to Ukraine on Monday. Merz declared that Germany and its Western allies have lifted restrictions on the range of weapons supplied to Ukraine, allowing for more strategic operations against Russian forces.

Since assuming leadership almost three weeks ago, Merz has actively engaged in diplomatic initiatives to bolster Western support for Ukraine amidst its conflict with Russia. He confirmed that countries like the UK, France, and the US have also removed similar limitations, enabling Ukraine to strike military targets within Russian territory.

However, this decision drew criticism from Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, who labeled the removal of restrictions as "dangerous" and contrary to peace efforts. The German government remains cautious about revealing details of its military support, maintaining a strategy of "strategic ambiguity," particularly concerning the potential provision of Taurus long-range cruise missiles.

TRENDING

1
Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

 Global
2
Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

 Australia
3
Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

 Global
4
Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public food certification in Germany struggles with automation and AI readiness

Can social media campaigns save oceans? Likes don’t always lead to action

Digital construction skills in demand; students push for better BIM training

Next-gen deepfakes break traditional defenses - New AI tool closes the gap

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025