Germany's new chancellor, Friedrich Merz, announced a significant policy shift regarding military aid to Ukraine on Monday. Merz declared that Germany and its Western allies have lifted restrictions on the range of weapons supplied to Ukraine, allowing for more strategic operations against Russian forces.

Since assuming leadership almost three weeks ago, Merz has actively engaged in diplomatic initiatives to bolster Western support for Ukraine amidst its conflict with Russia. He confirmed that countries like the UK, France, and the US have also removed similar limitations, enabling Ukraine to strike military targets within Russian territory.

However, this decision drew criticism from Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, who labeled the removal of restrictions as "dangerous" and contrary to peace efforts. The German government remains cautious about revealing details of its military support, maintaining a strategy of "strategic ambiguity," particularly concerning the potential provision of Taurus long-range cruise missiles.