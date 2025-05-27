Trinamool Congress Announces Alifa Ahmed for Kaliganj By-election

The Trinamool Congress has declared Alifa Ahmed as its representative for the upcoming by-election in the Kaliganj Assembly constituency, located in West Bengal's Nadia district, set for June 19.

Alifa Ahmed is the daughter of the late Nasiruddin Ahamed, a veteran Trinamool Congress MLA affectionately referred to as 'Lal da', whose passing in February necessitated the by-election.

The party is relying on the legacy of Ahamed, who served as MLA for several terms, and the fresh appeal of his daughter to maintain control of the politically significant constituency, which now includes around 2.5 lakh registered voters following recent electoral roll revisions.

