Trinamool Congress Announces Alifa Ahmed for Kaliganj By-election
The Trinamool Congress has nominated Alifa Ahmed for the Kaliganj Assembly bypoll in West Bengal's Nadia district. She is the daughter of the late MLA Nasiruddin Ahamed. Her candidacy aims to leverage her late father's goodwill and her fresh appeal to secure the seat.
- Country:
- India
The Trinamool Congress has declared Alifa Ahmed as its representative for the upcoming by-election in the Kaliganj Assembly constituency, located in West Bengal's Nadia district, set for June 19.
Alifa Ahmed is the daughter of the late Nasiruddin Ahamed, a veteran Trinamool Congress MLA affectionately referred to as 'Lal da', whose passing in February necessitated the by-election.
The party is relying on the legacy of Ahamed, who served as MLA for several terms, and the fresh appeal of his daughter to maintain control of the politically significant constituency, which now includes around 2.5 lakh registered voters following recent electoral roll revisions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Trinamool
- Congress
- Alifa
- Ahmed
- Kaliganj
- by-election
- Nasiruddin
- Ahamed
- Mamata
- West Bengal
ALSO READ
Battle Beyond the Ballot: Ludhiana's Controversial By-Election
Ludhiana West By-Election Gears Up for a Fair and Transparent Poll
Political Turmoil: Anvar Challenges Congress Candidate in Nilambur By-Election
Triangular Contest in Gujarat By-Elections: BJP, AAP, and Congress Gear Up
Kaliganj Bypoll Heats Up: West Bengal Awaits Crucial Vote