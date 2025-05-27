ASEAN-GCC Summit: Strengthening Ties Amid Global Volatility

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) is set to host a significant summit with the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) in Kuala Lumpur this Tuesday. Officials state that the meeting aims to bolster economic resilience as both blocs face global challenges and US tariffs.

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has emphasized that a robust ASEAN-GCC relationship is crucial for enhancing interregional collaboration and securing sustainable prosperity. In attendance will be Chinese Premier Li Qiang, underscoring Beijing's efforts to present itself as a reliable regional ally.

Kuwait's Crown Prince noted the importance of the two blocs building on their momentum to deepen cooperation, as the GCC stands as ASEAN's seventh-largest trade partner. With ASEAN maintaining neutrality in US-China tensions, the summit seeks to navigate economic uncertainties and geopolitical challenges.

