BRS Slams Congress Over Political Vendetta Claims in Formula E Case

BRS spokesperson M. Krishank accused the Congress government of political vendetta after a recent ACB notice to K.T. Rama Rao. Krishank claims the timing aimed to create hurdles for Rao, emphasizing the BRS's undeterred stance and commitment to transparency despite alleged politically motivated actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-05-2025 12:40 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 12:40 IST
BRS spokesperson M. Krishank (File Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The BRS has hit back at the Congress government over charges of political vendetta, following an Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) notice issued to its working president, K.T. Rama Rao. The notice was allegedly timed just before Rao left for international engagements, a move BRS spokesperson M. Krishank described as deliberate and malicious.

Krishank claimed the notice was an effort by Congress to disrupt Rao's activities, arguing it reflects the ruling party's failed administration and inability to handle BRS's growing popularity. He accused Congress of being unable to digest the success witnessed at BRS's anniversary meeting in Warangal.

Despite these challenges, Krishank assured that Rama Rao remains undeterred, committed to facing all inquiries with transparency. The spokesperson highlighted the success of the international Formula E event under BRS governance and criticized Congress's handling of other local events, reaffirming the party's focus on development and progress in Telangana.

