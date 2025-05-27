India's Tactical Response to Pakistan's War Strategy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has labeled Pakistan's involvement in terrorism as a premeditated war strategy rather than a mere proxy war. He addressed this issue during the urban development programme of the Gujarat Government, referencing 'Operation Sindoor' in his remarks.

Modi detailed that the May 6 Indian airstrikes on terror camps across the border resulted in state honors for the deceased in Pakistan, citing this as proof of Pakistan's calculated approach. He asserted that India would respond with equal measure.

Further elaborating, Modi recounted the history of conflict between the two nations, underlining that Pakistan turned to proxy warfare after successive defeats. He invoked the Partition, recalling the first terror attack on Kashmir and linking current events to past actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)