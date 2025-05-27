Left Menu

India's Tactical Response to Pakistan's War Strategy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized that Pakistan's engagement in terrorism is a deliberate war strategy, not a proxy war. Speaking at a Gujarat event, Modi stated that India's response will be as decisive as past military victories over Pakistan. He highlighted that Pakistan's actions date back to Partition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gandhinagar | Updated: 27-05-2025 13:16 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 13:16 IST
India's Tactical Response to Pakistan's War Strategy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has labeled Pakistan's involvement in terrorism as a premeditated war strategy rather than a mere proxy war. He addressed this issue during the urban development programme of the Gujarat Government, referencing 'Operation Sindoor' in his remarks.

Modi detailed that the May 6 Indian airstrikes on terror camps across the border resulted in state honors for the deceased in Pakistan, citing this as proof of Pakistan's calculated approach. He asserted that India would respond with equal measure.

Further elaborating, Modi recounted the history of conflict between the two nations, underlining that Pakistan turned to proxy warfare after successive defeats. He invoked the Partition, recalling the first terror attack on Kashmir and linking current events to past actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

 Australia
2
Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

 Global
3
Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

 Global
4
Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-based soft sensors transform wastewater monitoring in Indian cities

Subtle linguistic tweaks let deepfake voices evade AI detection

Deep learning model outperforms baselines in wildfire forecasting

Reverse engineering reveals cognitive gaps in current AI systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025