Trinamool Congress Calls for Special Parliament Session on Anti-Terrorism Steps

Trinamool Congress MPs have urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to convene a special Parliament session to discuss governmental efforts against terrorism following the Pahalgam attack and Operation Sindoor. TMC emphasizes the importance of public awareness of the government's anti-terrorism strategies, amid ongoing multi-party international delegations promoting India's zero-tolerance stance.

Trinamool Congress MPs have taken a firm stance against terrorism, urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to organize a special session of Parliament. The move comes after the Pahalgam attack and subsequent Operation Sindoor, as TMC leaders insist on informing the public about governmental anti-terror steps.

The MPs, including those from both houses, the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, met in New Delhi's historical Samvidhan Sadan. They expressed full support for the multi-party delegations sent overseas to promote India's zero-tolerance policy on terrorism, while prioritizing transparency with citizens at home.

Led by prominent leaders such as Baijayant Panda and Sagarika Ghose, these delegations aim to deliver India's message on a global scale, with stops in 32 countries and the EU. As part of their commitment to honoring victims of the Pahalgam incident, TMC members also observed a minute of silence during their meeting.

