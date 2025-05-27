European Nations Challenge Hungary Over LGBTQ+ Rights

Seventeen European Union member states have leveled accusations against Hungary, claiming the nation has violated core EU values with recently passed anti-LGBTQ+ laws. This development is heightening tensions within the bloc, with Hungary's March legislation effectively paving the way for a ban on Pride marches and the use of facial recognition.

A joint statement from the 17 countries expressed alarm over Hungary's actions, urging the nation to amend its measures and calling on the European Commission to exercise its powers if Hungary doesn't comply. The statement was supported by various member states, including Austria, Belgium, and Germany, among others.

As Hungary faces increasing scrutiny, its EU Affairs Minister, Janos Boka, refuted claims of a Pride ban, suggesting the need for a more nuanced understanding of Hungarian laws. However, the EU Commission remains concerned, emphasizing the importance of protecting freedom of assembly as a fundamental right.

