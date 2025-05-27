Left Menu

European Nations Challenge Hungary Over LGBTQ+ Rights

Seventeen EU countries are urging Hungary to revise its anti-LGBTQ+ laws, citing violations of fundamental EU values. Hungary faces EU scrutiny over these measures, which include a potential ban on Pride marches and restricting recognition to two sexes. Tensions persist between Hungary and the EU.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-05-2025 16:24 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 16:24 IST
European Nations Challenge Hungary Over LGBTQ+ Rights
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Seventeen European Union member states have leveled accusations against Hungary, claiming the nation has violated core EU values with recently passed anti-LGBTQ+ laws. This development is heightening tensions within the bloc, with Hungary's March legislation effectively paving the way for a ban on Pride marches and the use of facial recognition.

A joint statement from the 17 countries expressed alarm over Hungary's actions, urging the nation to amend its measures and calling on the European Commission to exercise its powers if Hungary doesn't comply. The statement was supported by various member states, including Austria, Belgium, and Germany, among others.

As Hungary faces increasing scrutiny, its EU Affairs Minister, Janos Boka, refuted claims of a Pride ban, suggesting the need for a more nuanced understanding of Hungarian laws. However, the EU Commission remains concerned, emphasizing the importance of protecting freedom of assembly as a fundamental right.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

 Australia
2
Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

 Global
3
Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

 Global
4
Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-based soft sensors transform wastewater monitoring in Indian cities

Subtle linguistic tweaks let deepfake voices evade AI detection

Deep learning model outperforms baselines in wildfire forecasting

Reverse engineering reveals cognitive gaps in current AI systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025