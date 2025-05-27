European Nations Challenge Hungary Over LGBTQ+ Rights
Seventeen EU countries are urging Hungary to revise its anti-LGBTQ+ laws, citing violations of fundamental EU values. Hungary faces EU scrutiny over these measures, which include a potential ban on Pride marches and restricting recognition to two sexes. Tensions persist between Hungary and the EU.
Seventeen European Union member states have leveled accusations against Hungary, claiming the nation has violated core EU values with recently passed anti-LGBTQ+ laws. This development is heightening tensions within the bloc, with Hungary's March legislation effectively paving the way for a ban on Pride marches and the use of facial recognition.
A joint statement from the 17 countries expressed alarm over Hungary's actions, urging the nation to amend its measures and calling on the European Commission to exercise its powers if Hungary doesn't comply. The statement was supported by various member states, including Austria, Belgium, and Germany, among others.
As Hungary faces increasing scrutiny, its EU Affairs Minister, Janos Boka, refuted claims of a Pride ban, suggesting the need for a more nuanced understanding of Hungarian laws. However, the EU Commission remains concerned, emphasizing the importance of protecting freedom of assembly as a fundamental right.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Crucial Crossroads: Polish Presidential Election Highlights Security and European Union Ties
Member States Approve 20% Funding Hike for WHO Amid Budget Cuts and Global Uncertainty
High-Tech Arrest: Facial Recognition Aids Delhi Police
WHO Member States Adopt Global Pandemic Agreement to Strengthen Future Preparedness
WHO Member States Approve Global Pandemic Agreement to Safeguard Future Generations