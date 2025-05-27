Modi's Patna Roadshow: Operation Sindoor Success Celebration

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to captivate Patna with a grand roadshow on Thursday, as part of a celebration for Operation Sindoor's success, according to state BJP president Dilip Jaiswal.

In a press briefing, Jaiswal detailed the PM's schedule, starting with his arrival at Patna airport at 5 PM for a two-day visit. Modi will inaugurate the new terminal and lay the foundation for a forthcoming airport at Bihta.

The PM is poised to be lauded at 32 landmarks throughout the roadshow, which will wend its way past significant sites such as the Police Headquarters, Patna High Court, and Income Tax office, amidst robust public enthusiasm anticipated along the route.