BJP's Financial Triumph in Delhi Elections

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) reclaimed power in Delhi's 2025 assembly elections after nearly three decades, making significant financial investments. Their expenditure report shows a whopping Rs 57.65 crore spent during the campaign.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), ousted after ten years, invested Rs 14.51 crore. Meanwhile, the Congress, which saw no success for the second consecutive time, spent Rs 46.19 crore. These figures come from the parties' submissions to the Election Commission.

In the decisive elections concluding on February 8, BJP secured 48 out of 70 seats in the Delhi Assembly. The BJP garnered Rs 87.79 crore in funds, dedicating substantial resources both to party propaganda and candidate promotion.

