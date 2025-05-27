Left Menu

BJP's Financial Triumph in Delhi Elections

The BJP emerged victorious in the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections after 27 years, spending Rs 57.65 crore. AAP, after governing for a decade, spent Rs 14.51 crore. The Congress, unsuccessful for the second consecutive time, allocated Rs 46.19 crore. The BJP won 48 seats, AAP got 22, and the Congress none.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-05-2025 18:07 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 18:07 IST
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) reclaimed power in Delhi's 2025 assembly elections after nearly three decades, making significant financial investments. Their expenditure report shows a whopping Rs 57.65 crore spent during the campaign.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), ousted after ten years, invested Rs 14.51 crore. Meanwhile, the Congress, which saw no success for the second consecutive time, spent Rs 46.19 crore. These figures come from the parties' submissions to the Election Commission.

In the decisive elections concluding on February 8, BJP secured 48 out of 70 seats in the Delhi Assembly. The BJP garnered Rs 87.79 crore in funds, dedicating substantial resources both to party propaganda and candidate promotion.

