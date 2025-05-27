Left Menu

Race Against Time: Newlywed Couple Disappears in Meghalaya's Scenic Hills

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav reached out to Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma for help in finding a missing newlywed couple from Indore. The couple, Raja and Sonam Raghuvanshi, vanished during a trip to East Khasi Hills. Efforts are underway to locate them.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 27-05-2025 19:38 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 19:38 IST
Race Against Time: Newlywed Couple Disappears in Meghalaya's Scenic Hills
  • Country:
  • India

The Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Mohan Yadav, has made a direct appeal to his Meghalaya counterpart, Conrad Sangma, for assistance in tracing a missing newlywed couple from Indore. Reports emerged that Raja and Sonam Raghuvanshi vanished while vacationing in East Khasi Hills, a renowned tourist destination in Meghalaya.

Conrad Sangma assured Chief Minister Yadav of the Meghalaya police force's active involvement in the search operation to locate the couple. The young pair, last spotted in the picturesque town of Sohra (Cherrapunjee), significantly heightens concern as their rented two-wheeler was discovered abandoned 15 kilometers away from their last known location.

In a social media update, Chief Minister Yadav expressed his distress over the incident and confirmed ongoing dialogue with senior officials in both states to ensure a coordinated response. Meanwhile, he offered prayers for the safe return of Raja and Sonam, emphasizing Madhya Pradesh's commitment to their swift rescue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

 Australia
2
Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

 Global
3
Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

 Global
4
Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-based soft sensors transform wastewater monitoring in Indian cities

Subtle linguistic tweaks let deepfake voices evade AI detection

Deep learning model outperforms baselines in wildfire forecasting

Reverse engineering reveals cognitive gaps in current AI systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025