Race Against Time: Newlywed Couple Disappears in Meghalaya's Scenic Hills

The Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Mohan Yadav, has made a direct appeal to his Meghalaya counterpart, Conrad Sangma, for assistance in tracing a missing newlywed couple from Indore. Reports emerged that Raja and Sonam Raghuvanshi vanished while vacationing in East Khasi Hills, a renowned tourist destination in Meghalaya.

Conrad Sangma assured Chief Minister Yadav of the Meghalaya police force's active involvement in the search operation to locate the couple. The young pair, last spotted in the picturesque town of Sohra (Cherrapunjee), significantly heightens concern as their rented two-wheeler was discovered abandoned 15 kilometers away from their last known location.

In a social media update, Chief Minister Yadav expressed his distress over the incident and confirmed ongoing dialogue with senior officials in both states to ensure a coordinated response. Meanwhile, he offered prayers for the safe return of Raja and Sonam, emphasizing Madhya Pradesh's commitment to their swift rescue.

