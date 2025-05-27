Germany's New Stance: A Critical Shift in Israeli Relations
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz criticizes Israel's airstrikes on Gaza, suggesting they are unjustified. His comments, shared at a Finnish press conference, highlight a significant shift in Germany's traditionally staunch support for Israel amidst changing public opinions. Other German officials and surveys show evolving perspectives on Germany's stance towards Israel.
In a move reflecting changing public opinion, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz issued a strong critique of Israel's military operations in Gaza, describing the airstrikes as unjustified. From a press conference in Finland, Merz's remarks signal a potential turning point in Germany's longstanding support for Israel.
Accompanied by criticism from Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul, Merz's comments are part of a broader governmental dialogue, as coalition partners call for halting arms exports to Israel. This stance marks a departure from Germany's historical policy, rooted in its Holocaust legacy, of providing unfaltering support to Israel.
The critical perspective comes amidst a global reassessment of Israeli relations, with other countries, including members of the EU, also examining their stances. Recent surveys reflect a shift in German perceptions, with significant public opposition to continuing arms trade with Israel despite traditional diplomatic obligations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
