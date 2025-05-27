Left Menu

UDF Sets Conditions for Anvar's Entry Amidst Nilambur Bypoll Drama

The Congress-led UDF is hesitant to easily admit TMC convener P V Anvar amidst disagreements over the Nilambur bypoll candidacy. Anvar's stance remains unclear, leading to ongoing discussions with UDF members and Indian Union Muslim League. With upcoming elections, strategy and alignment remain dynamic and contentious.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Malappuram | Updated: 27-05-2025 21:32 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 21:32 IST
In a developing political scenario, the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) has made it clear that Trinamool Congress convener P V Anvar must clarify his position on the Nilambur bypoll to consider his inclusion. Anvar is at odds with UDF's candidate choice, leaving uncertainty about his participation.

UDF Chairman V D Satheesan emphasised that Anvar must decide on his cooperation with the election campaign before any decision on his party's inclusion. As tension simmers, Anvar continues dialogues with UDF allies, while campaigning advances with Shoukath as the UDF candidate.

The discord stems from differing opinions within the opposition bloc regarding candidate selection and party alignment. With elections imminent and Anvar's political alignment uncertain, the situation remains fluid, reflecting broader struggles for strategic political advantages.

Latest News

