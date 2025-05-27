UDF Sets Conditions for Anvar's Entry Amidst Nilambur Bypoll Drama

In a developing political scenario, the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) has made it clear that Trinamool Congress convener P V Anvar must clarify his position on the Nilambur bypoll to consider his inclusion. Anvar is at odds with UDF's candidate choice, leaving uncertainty about his participation.

UDF Chairman V D Satheesan emphasised that Anvar must decide on his cooperation with the election campaign before any decision on his party's inclusion. As tension simmers, Anvar continues dialogues with UDF allies, while campaigning advances with Shoukath as the UDF candidate.

The discord stems from differing opinions within the opposition bloc regarding candidate selection and party alignment. With elections imminent and Anvar's political alignment uncertain, the situation remains fluid, reflecting broader struggles for strategic political advantages.

(With inputs from agencies.)