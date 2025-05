In a tense geopolitical standoff, China has intensified its 'extreme pressure' campaign against Taiwan, despite the island's repeated overtures for dialogue and goodwill. This escalates Beijing's military and political maneuvering around what it views as its territory.

Taiwan's government, led by President Lai Ching-te, has been firm in rejecting China's aggressive actions, which include frequent military drills and threats against pro-independence supporters. Taiwan maintains its stance as a democratic nation, pushing for dialogue based on mutual respect, eschewing Beijing's unification aspirations.

Mainland Affairs Council minister Chiu Chui-cheng accuses China of heightening tensions with tactics reminiscent of the Cultural Revolution era, inciting fear among Taiwanese businesses in China. The situation remains precarious with Beijing dismissing any dialogue that contradicts its sovereignty claims.

