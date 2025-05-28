US Senator's Taiwan Visit Highlights Tensions with China

US Senator Tammy Duckworth is currently visiting Taiwan to discuss regional security matters and US-Taiwan relations. The Illinois Democrat aims to bolster the partnership between the United States and the self-governing island at a time of heightened tensions with China.

The American Institute in Taiwan, akin to an embassy, stated that discussions during Duckworth's visit will cover trade, investment, and other essential issues between the nations. Despite such diplomatic endeavors, China has expressed its discontent with these visits.

The visit's timing coincides with increased Chinese military maneuvers near Taiwan, intensifying fears of potential conflict. Taiwan and its allies are closely monitoring China's military actions as Taiwanese defense officials emphasize national readiness in the face of possible threats.

