Congress Infighting: Raj Critiques Tharoor's Loc Remarks

In a heated political exchange, Congress leader Udit Raj criticized his party colleague Shashi Tharoor for remarks made during a speech in Panama, where Tharoor suggested that India's 2016 surgical strikes across the Line of Control were unprecedented.

Raj accused Tharoor of acting like a 'super spokesperson of the BJP', recalling historical military actions in 1965 and 1971 when India had crossed into Pakistani territory. Raj questioned Tharoor's loyalty to Congress, which he claims has a proud history of military achievements under different administrations.

This isn't the first instance of Raj's disapproval; he previously challenged Tharoor's statements on intelligence failures following terror attacks. The ongoing discord underscores a broader issue within Congress about national security policies and the implications of public statements by its members.

