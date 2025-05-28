Left Menu

Congress Infighting: Raj Critiques Tharoor's Loc Remarks

Udit Raj criticized Shashi Tharoor for suggesting India's 2016 surgical strikes were unprecedented, labeling him a BJP spokesperson. Raj reminded that India crossed LoC in 1965 and 1971, and criticized Tharoor's past comments. The debate highlights internal Congress tensions over its stance on national security and party loyalty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-05-2025 16:08 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 16:08 IST
Congress leader Udit Raj
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated political exchange, Congress leader Udit Raj criticized his party colleague Shashi Tharoor for remarks made during a speech in Panama, where Tharoor suggested that India's 2016 surgical strikes across the Line of Control were unprecedented.

Raj accused Tharoor of acting like a 'super spokesperson of the BJP', recalling historical military actions in 1965 and 1971 when India had crossed into Pakistani territory. Raj questioned Tharoor's loyalty to Congress, which he claims has a proud history of military achievements under different administrations.

This isn't the first instance of Raj's disapproval; he previously challenged Tharoor's statements on intelligence failures following terror attacks. The ongoing discord underscores a broader issue within Congress about national security policies and the implications of public statements by its members.

(With inputs from agencies.)

