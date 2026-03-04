Swift Army Response Foils Terror Infiltration at LoC
A suspected group of terrorists attempted to infiltrate along the Line of Control in Rajouri district. Swift action by the army thwarted this attempt, thanks to credible intelligence and decisive force. A search operation is underway to ensure no terrorists remain in the area.
- Country:
- India
In a rapid show of strength, army troops successfully thwarted a suspected terrorist infiltration attempt along the Line of Control in Rajouri district. Officials reported that suspicious individuals were seen attempting to breach the Turkandi forward area at 4:15 am on Wednesday, prompting an immediate response.
Leveraging credible intelligence and persistent monitoring, the White Knight Corps engaged swiftly, halting the infiltration near Bhimber Gali. The decisive and well-executed action ensured no breach occurred, with the enemy's plans effectively neutralized by coordinated ground operations.
A comprehensive search operation has been launched to clear the area of any terrorist presence. Meanwhile, the military has reinforced its presence, maintaining an integrated ground and aerial surveillance to ensure the sector's security remains intact.
