Left Menu

Swift Army Response Foils Terror Infiltration at LoC

A suspected group of terrorists attempted to infiltrate along the Line of Control in Rajouri district. Swift action by the army thwarted this attempt, thanks to credible intelligence and decisive force. A search operation is underway to ensure no terrorists remain in the area.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rajouri/Jammu | Updated: 04-03-2026 11:39 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 11:39 IST
Swift Army Response Foils Terror Infiltration at LoC
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a rapid show of strength, army troops successfully thwarted a suspected terrorist infiltration attempt along the Line of Control in Rajouri district. Officials reported that suspicious individuals were seen attempting to breach the Turkandi forward area at 4:15 am on Wednesday, prompting an immediate response.

Leveraging credible intelligence and persistent monitoring, the White Knight Corps engaged swiftly, halting the infiltration near Bhimber Gali. The decisive and well-executed action ensured no breach occurred, with the enemy's plans effectively neutralized by coordinated ground operations.

A comprehensive search operation has been launched to clear the area of any terrorist presence. Meanwhile, the military has reinforced its presence, maintaining an integrated ground and aerial surveillance to ensure the sector's security remains intact.

TRENDING

1
Ex-Navy Officer Arrested in Kerala Drug Bust

Ex-Navy Officer Arrested in Kerala Drug Bust

 India
2
Navigating Turbulent Waters: India's Maritime Response to Middle East Tensions

Navigating Turbulent Waters: India's Maritime Response to Middle East Tensio...

 India
3
Oscar Piastri: Cooling Home Grand Prix Expectations Amid McLaren Challenges

Oscar Piastri: Cooling Home Grand Prix Expectations Amid McLaren Challenges

 Global
4
Iran Conflict Sparks Sporting Chaos

Iran Conflict Sparks Sporting Chaos

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026