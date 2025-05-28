Gaurav Gogoi Dismisses Allegations Amidst Political Drama

In a heated statement, Assam Congress chief Gaurav Gogoi has denied allegations suggesting ties with the Pakistani establishment. Gogoi, newly appointed to his position, clarified that he visited Pakistan only once, 12 years ago, and criticized the BJP for sensationalizing the issue with baseless claims.

Gogoi questioned the BJP government's inaction if allegations against him were credible, suggesting the attacks were politically motivated to undermine his reputation within the Congress party. He refuted any wrongdoing, explaining his and his wife's professional connections to a climate change project in South Asia during that period.

Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma intensified the political drama by suggesting more revelations would follow. Sarma claimed credible evidence of Gogoi's links with Pakistani authorities would be made public soon, setting the stage for potential political fallout. The BJP's strategy seems aimed at discrediting both Gogoi and the Congress party.

(With inputs from agencies.)