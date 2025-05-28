PESA Act Stalled in Jharkhand: A Political Tug-of-War

In a recent statement, former Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das criticized the current JMM-led government for its hesitancy in implementing the Panchayats (Extension to Scheduled Areas) Act, also known as the PESA Act. Das argues that foreign religious influences are impeding progress on this crucial legislation, enacted to recognize tribal rights in Scheduled Areas.

The PESA Act was originally passed in 1996 and most states have already put it into effect. However, Jharkhand remains an outlier, with the Act still unenforced over five years into Hemant Soren's administration. Das, a senior BJP leader, posed critical questions about whether the government's stability is at risk if the PESA Act is implemented.

Despite the Advocate General's approval of draft rules in March 2024 and agreement from various state representatives, no action has been taken. Das urged the cabinet to approve and implement the PESA Act swiftly, ensuring that tribal communities in Jharkhand receive their long-awaited rights.