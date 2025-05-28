Left Menu

PESA Act Stalled in Jharkhand: A Political Tug-of-War

Raghubar Das alleges the JMM-led government delays implementing the PESA Act due to foreign religious influences. Despite approval from the Advocate General and consensus at a regional conference, the PESA Act remains unimplemented in Jharkhand, raising questions about the Hemant Soren government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 28-05-2025 18:00 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 18:00 IST
PESA Act Stalled in Jharkhand: A Political Tug-of-War
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent statement, former Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das criticized the current JMM-led government for its hesitancy in implementing the Panchayats (Extension to Scheduled Areas) Act, also known as the PESA Act. Das argues that foreign religious influences are impeding progress on this crucial legislation, enacted to recognize tribal rights in Scheduled Areas.

The PESA Act was originally passed in 1996 and most states have already put it into effect. However, Jharkhand remains an outlier, with the Act still unenforced over five years into Hemant Soren's administration. Das, a senior BJP leader, posed critical questions about whether the government's stability is at risk if the PESA Act is implemented.

Despite the Advocate General's approval of draft rules in March 2024 and agreement from various state representatives, no action has been taken. Das urged the cabinet to approve and implement the PESA Act swiftly, ensuring that tribal communities in Jharkhand receive their long-awaited rights.

TRENDING

1
Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

 France
2
Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

 Global
3
Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

 Senegal
4
Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Survival-focused AI optimizes lung cancer treatment using genomic data

AIoT sparks smart energy revolution in solar power systems

AI virtual assistants in banking: Usefulness trumps trust, ease and aesthetics

New deep learning system revolutionizes quality grading of fresh produce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025