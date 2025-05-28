Left Menu

Internal Rifts: Congress Leader Udit Raj Criticizes Shashi Tharoor's Recent Comments

Udit Raj labeled Shashi Tharoor as possibly a 'super spokesperson of the BJP' after Tharoor's comments on past Indian surgical strikes. Raj criticized Tharoor for undermining Congress's history while suggesting that India made several surgical strikes under previous leaderships without politicizing them. Tharoor's statements have sparked controversy within the party.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-05-2025 18:07 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 18:07 IST
  • India

In a recent outburst, Congress leader Udit Raj questioned the allegiance of his colleague Shashi Tharoor, suggesting that Tharoor might as well be named a 'super spokesperson of the BJP'. This reaction came in response to Tharoor's remarks in Panama, where he stated that India breached the Line of Control (LoC) for the first time during the 2016 surgical strike.

Raj criticized Tharoor, reminding him of India's historical military actions, including operations under the UPA government that went publicly unacknowledged. These comments drew attention to the internal rifts within the Congress party, as other members like Pawan Khera supported Raj's stance, using historical military engagements to challenge Tharoor's claims.

As the debate escalates, Tharoor defended his position, highlighting existing conflicts, including differences in opinion about statements made by former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. This public exchange illustrates the ongoing friction within the Congress party concerning its stance on national security and relations with neighboring countries.

Survival-focused AI optimizes lung cancer treatment using genomic data

AIoT sparks smart energy revolution in solar power systems

AI virtual assistants in banking: Usefulness trumps trust, ease and aesthetics

New deep learning system revolutionizes quality grading of fresh produce

