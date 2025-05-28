Internal Rifts: Congress Leader Udit Raj Criticizes Shashi Tharoor's Recent Comments

In a recent outburst, Congress leader Udit Raj questioned the allegiance of his colleague Shashi Tharoor, suggesting that Tharoor might as well be named a 'super spokesperson of the BJP'. This reaction came in response to Tharoor's remarks in Panama, where he stated that India breached the Line of Control (LoC) for the first time during the 2016 surgical strike.

Raj criticized Tharoor, reminding him of India's historical military actions, including operations under the UPA government that went publicly unacknowledged. These comments drew attention to the internal rifts within the Congress party, as other members like Pawan Khera supported Raj's stance, using historical military engagements to challenge Tharoor's claims.

As the debate escalates, Tharoor defended his position, highlighting existing conflicts, including differences in opinion about statements made by former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. This public exchange illustrates the ongoing friction within the Congress party concerning its stance on national security and relations with neighboring countries.