Karnataka Government Pledges Support for Ex-Servicemen Welfare

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has pledged to establish an ex-servicemen welfare corporation in the state, ensuring substantial benefits for former soldiers. The announcement was made at the Congress' 'Jai Hind Sabha', which witnessed participation from Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar and various senior Congress leaders.

Siddaramaiah also addressed concerns regarding the imposition of excise duty on military canteens, categorically stating that the government will not levy such a tax. This move aims to ease the financial burden on military personnel and their families.

Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar expressed solidarity with the ex-servicemen, promising that the new corporation will provide significant assistance to those residing in Karnataka. He assured that further discussions will be held with the Chief Minister to honor commitments made to the veterans.