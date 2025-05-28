Elon Musk's Rift with Trump's Legislative Agenda
Elon Musk criticizes President Trump's legislative agenda, which includes tax cuts and immigration enforcement. He described it as a 'massive spending bill' and voiced disappointment, fearing it increases the federal deficit. Musk plans to refocus on Tesla and SpaceX, stepping back from political engagements.
Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk has publicly criticized the centerpiece of President Donald Trump's legislative agenda, marking a notable break in a previously supportive partnership. Musk expressed dissatisfaction with the president's 'big beautiful bill,' highlighting concerns about its fiscal impact.
The proposed legislation, featuring tax cuts and increased immigration enforcement, has been described by Musk as a 'massive spending bill' that could escalate the federal deficit. Musk, who has served as a senior adviser under Trump, voiced these concerns to CBS, expressing disappointment over unmet fiscal reform goals.
Amidst this political discourse, Musk is stepping back from his government role to concentrate on his companies, Tesla and SpaceX, while reducing his political spending. His recent remarks shed light on the challenges he has faced in attempting to influence government efficiency and fiscal responsibility.
