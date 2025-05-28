Left Menu

Gaurav Gogoi Debunks Allegations Amid Political Crossfire

New Assam Congress chief Gaurav Gogoi refutes BJP's claims linking him to the Pakistani establishment. He criticizes the BJP's tactic as a baseless smear campaign, akin to a failed Bollywood movie plot. Gogoi emphasizes his wife's past professional work in Pakistan and questions the lack of government action if allegations were credible.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-05-2025 20:37 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 20:37 IST
Gaurav Gogoi Debunks Allegations Amid Political Crossfire
Gaurav Gogoi
  • Country:
  • India

In a firm rebuttal, Assam Congress Chief Gaurav Gogoi has dismissed allegations from the BJP claiming his connections with the Pakistani establishment. Gogoi described these claims as a ''C-grade Bollywood movie'' destined to flop and expressed bewilderment over the BJP's focus on this decade-old issue.

Gogoi highlighted his wife's past work in Pakistan for a climate change project and questioned why the government hadn't acted if there was genuine wrongdoing. Pointing fingers at Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, he accused him of sowing discord within Congress by raising these allegations.

Gogoi also criticized Prime Minister Modi's remarks on China, calling for sensitivity towards Northeastern people's experiences. In response, Sarma on social media warned of serious implications with an ongoing SIT investigation, setting the stage for further developments on September 10.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

 France
2
Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

 Global
3
Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

 Senegal
4
Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Survival-focused AI optimizes lung cancer treatment using genomic data

AIoT sparks smart energy revolution in solar power systems

AI virtual assistants in banking: Usefulness trumps trust, ease and aesthetics

New deep learning system revolutionizes quality grading of fresh produce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025