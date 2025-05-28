Gaurav Gogoi Debunks Allegations Amid Political Crossfire

In a firm rebuttal, Assam Congress Chief Gaurav Gogoi has dismissed allegations from the BJP claiming his connections with the Pakistani establishment. Gogoi described these claims as a ''C-grade Bollywood movie'' destined to flop and expressed bewilderment over the BJP's focus on this decade-old issue.

Gogoi highlighted his wife's past work in Pakistan for a climate change project and questioned why the government hadn't acted if there was genuine wrongdoing. Pointing fingers at Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, he accused him of sowing discord within Congress by raising these allegations.

Gogoi also criticized Prime Minister Modi's remarks on China, calling for sensitivity towards Northeastern people's experiences. In response, Sarma on social media warned of serious implications with an ongoing SIT investigation, setting the stage for further developments on September 10.

(With inputs from agencies.)