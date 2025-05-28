Left Menu

Musk's Team Targets Government Spending Cuts

The White House plans to send a spending package to Congress to formalize cuts made by Elon Musk's team, reportedly targeting NPR, PBS, and foreign aid agencies. The plan follows President Trump's previous reductions via the Musk-led Department of Government Efficiency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 28-05-2025 21:27 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 21:27 IST
  • United States

The White House is preparing to submit a spending package to Congress next week. This package aims to cement reductions spearheaded by Elon Musk's team focused on federal government expenditure, according to a Politico report citing Republican sources.

Several Republican officials indicated that the proposed rescissions bill will focus on financial cutbacks for NPR and PBS, as well as foreign aid organizations previously downsized under President Donald Trump's administration through adjustments initiated by the Musk-led Department of Government Efficiency.

The initiative reflects ongoing efforts to streamline government operations with an emphasis on reducing funding for certain programs and agencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

