Left Menu

Political Tensions Escalate: Assam's Intriguing Connection Controversy

Senior Congress leader Ripun Bora is embroiled in controversy after being summoned by Assam Police for questioning regarding allegations against Gaurav Gogoi's connections with Pakistan. Bora claims harassment, while CM Himanta Biswa Sarma criticizes Gogoi and his wife for links to Pakistan. The situation highlights escalating political tensions in Assam.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 28-05-2025 22:21 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 22:21 IST
Political Tensions Escalate: Assam's Intriguing Connection Controversy
Ripun Bora
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political development, senior Congress leader and former Rajya Sabha MP Ripun Bora has been summoned by the Assam Police for questioning. This summons is related to a case concerning party colleague Gaurav Gogoi's alleged connections with Pakistan.

Bora expressed surprise at receiving a notice from the CID, attributing it to his rebuttal of allegations made by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. The CM suggested that Bora might have insights into the matter, which has further intensified political tensions in the state.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) is examining allegations involving Ali Tauqeer Sheikh's purported links with Gogoi's wife, Elizabeth Colburn, and their alleged interference in India's internal affairs. This controversy underscores the complex political landscape as elections loom ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

 France
2
Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

 Global
3
Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

 Senegal
4
Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Survival-focused AI optimizes lung cancer treatment using genomic data

AIoT sparks smart energy revolution in solar power systems

AI virtual assistants in banking: Usefulness trumps trust, ease and aesthetics

New deep learning system revolutionizes quality grading of fresh produce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025