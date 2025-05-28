Political Tensions Escalate: Assam's Intriguing Connection Controversy
Senior Congress leader Ripun Bora is embroiled in controversy after being summoned by Assam Police for questioning regarding allegations against Gaurav Gogoi's connections with Pakistan. Bora claims harassment, while CM Himanta Biswa Sarma criticizes Gogoi and his wife for links to Pakistan. The situation highlights escalating political tensions in Assam.
- Country:
- India
In a significant political development, senior Congress leader and former Rajya Sabha MP Ripun Bora has been summoned by the Assam Police for questioning. This summons is related to a case concerning party colleague Gaurav Gogoi's alleged connections with Pakistan.
Bora expressed surprise at receiving a notice from the CID, attributing it to his rebuttal of allegations made by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. The CM suggested that Bora might have insights into the matter, which has further intensified political tensions in the state.
The Special Investigation Team (SIT) is examining allegations involving Ali Tauqeer Sheikh's purported links with Gogoi's wife, Elizabeth Colburn, and their alleged interference in India's internal affairs. This controversy underscores the complex political landscape as elections loom ahead.
