Left Menu

Nepal Tightens Security Amid Republic Day Protests

On Republic Day, Nepal faces protests from pro-monarchists demanding the monarchy's reinstatement. The government has tightened security, deploying police and Armed Police Force, especially in sensitive areas. While the protestors claim peaceful intentions, speculations about potential violence persist.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 28-05-2025 23:24 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 23:24 IST
Nepal Tightens Security Amid Republic Day Protests
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Nepal is gearing up for Republic Day celebrations on Thursday with heightened security in anticipation of major protests by pro-monarchist groups. These groups are advocating for the return of the monarchy and the establishment of a Hindu state.

Since Nepal's transition to a democratic federal republic on May 28, 2008, following the abolishment of a 240-year-old monarchy, tensions have simmered, particularly from the Rastriya Prajatantra Party and other like-minded organizations. They intend to hold a peaceful demonstration but concerns about potential violence linger, given past incidents.

The government has deployed Nepal police along with the Armed Police Force to safeguard key installations, including the Parliament, Tribhuvan International Airport, and other significant government offices. Legal repercussions are promised for any breaches of law during these events.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

 Global
2
Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media Vetting Overhaul

Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media V...

 Global
3
State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

 Global
4
SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Survival-focused AI optimizes lung cancer treatment using genomic data

AIoT sparks smart energy revolution in solar power systems

AI virtual assistants in banking: Usefulness trumps trust, ease and aesthetics

New deep learning system revolutionizes quality grading of fresh produce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025