Nepal Tightens Security Amid Republic Day Protests

Nepal is gearing up for Republic Day celebrations on Thursday with heightened security in anticipation of major protests by pro-monarchist groups. These groups are advocating for the return of the monarchy and the establishment of a Hindu state.

Since Nepal's transition to a democratic federal republic on May 28, 2008, following the abolishment of a 240-year-old monarchy, tensions have simmered, particularly from the Rastriya Prajatantra Party and other like-minded organizations. They intend to hold a peaceful demonstration but concerns about potential violence linger, given past incidents.

The government has deployed Nepal police along with the Armed Police Force to safeguard key installations, including the Parliament, Tribhuvan International Airport, and other significant government offices. Legal repercussions are promised for any breaches of law during these events.

(With inputs from agencies.)