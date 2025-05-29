Trump Nominates Former Defense Attorney Emil Bove to Federal Appeals Court

President Donald Trump announced his decision to nominate Emil Bove, a current U.S. Justice Department official and former defense attorney for Trump, to the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. Trump's choice marks his continued effort to shape the judiciary by adding to the conservative imprint left during his first term.

Bove's previous involvement in Trump's defense during a trial regarding alleged hush money payments to Stormy Daniels highlights his controversial career. His tenure saw significant policy changes and actions perceived by critics as politically motivated, raising concerns about the Justice Department's independence.

Bove's actions, including intervening in a significant corruption case and instructing prosecutors to drop charges, led to multiple resignations and ethics complaints. His past role as a prosecutor involved securing high-profile convictions in terrorism and drug-related cases.