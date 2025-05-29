South Korea Votes: Electing Stability Amidst Political Turmoil

On June 3, South Koreans will elect their 21st president in a bid to regain political stability after a turbulent period. The election follows a failed military law imposition attempt by former leader Yoon Suk Yeol, resulting in a power vacuum.

The single-round election sees liberal Lee Jae-myung lead in polls with 49% support, followed by conservative Kim Moon-soo at 35% and Lee Jun-seok at 11%. Voter demographics indicate a fast-aging society, with over 60s surpassing the number of people in their 20s and 30s.

Election security is a key focus, with transparency measures including airing surveillance footage of ballot storage. Voting will occur across 3,568 polling stations, with overseas participation noted. Results will be verified by June 4, with the new president's inauguration to follow.

(With inputs from agencies.)