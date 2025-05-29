Left Menu

Kim Moon-soo's Vision: A Conservative Strategy for South Korea's Future

Kim Moon-soo, South Korea's conservative candidate, pledges economic deregulation, a hard stance on North Korea, and middle-class tax relief. He proposes a summit with Trump, strengthening defense against Pyongyang, promoting AI industry growth, and nuclear energy expansion. He aims to boost demographics with family support policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-05-2025 06:30 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 06:30 IST
In a bid to gain traction ahead of the June 3 election, South Korea's conservative candidate, Kim Moon-soo, has unveiled key economic plans centered on deregulation, a staunch stance against North Korea, and tax cuts for the middle class. His campaign touches on pivotal issues impacting the nation's future.

Aiming to address international relations, Kim proposes a prompt summit with U.S. President Donald Trump to discuss trade tariffs, emphasizing the security alliance between the countries. On North Korea, he advocates a hardline approach, promising enhanced defense measures and U.S. collaboration on military deterrence.

Domestically, Kim pledges to foster a business-friendly environment, supporting AI industry growth through significant investments and tax incentives. He also addresses demographic challenges by suggesting housing and family support for younger generations while proposing energy cost reductions via expanded nuclear power generation.

