Congress Critiques Emergency Special Session as 'Diversion Tactic'

The Congress accuses Prime Minister Modi of planning a special session of Parliament to mark the 50th anniversary of the Emergency to deflect from pressing issues like the Pahalgam terror attack. Leaders are urging an all-party meeting, expressing criticism over the PM's handling of India-Pakistan tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-05-2025 09:42 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 09:42 IST
The Congress party has sharply criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration for reportedly considering a special session of Parliament to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Emergency, labeling it a diversionary tactic from more pressing matters, including the Pahalgam terror attack.

Jairam Ramesh, Congress general secretary in-charge of communications, highlighted the party's frustration over the government's lack of response to their request for an all-party meeting. This session, they argue, should address the aftermath of the recent terror attack and India's external relations.

Accusations were levied against the PM for allegedly maintaining silence on key issues, including the role of former US President Trump in mediating a ceasefire between India and Pakistan. There was no official comment from the government or the BJP regarding these claims.

