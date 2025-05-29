Weather Halts Modi's Sikkim Visit, Virtual Attendance Scheduled

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's planned trip to Gangtok was shelved on Thursday because of adverse weather. Officials stated that, despite not being able to attend in person, the Prime Minister would still participate in the golden jubilee celebrations of Sikkim's statehood virtually.

Modi had intended to release a special coin, souvenir, and stamp in honor of Sikkim's 50 years as a state. These commemorative items will still be part of the ceremonies but launched during his virtual attendance.

He was also set to inaugurate several significant projects, including launching a major 500-bed hospital in Namchi and overseeing the commencement of a passenger ropeway and a commemorative statue of Atal Bihari Vajpayee in Gangtok.

