Left Menu

Weather Halts Modi's Sikkim Visit, Virtual Attendance Scheduled

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Gangtok for Sikkim's statehood golden jubilee is cancelled due to bad weather, shifting his participation to virtual. Plans included releasing commemorative items and inaugurating infrastructure projects like a hospital, passenger ropeway, and a statue of Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gangtok | Updated: 29-05-2025 10:17 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 10:17 IST
Weather Halts Modi's Sikkim Visit, Virtual Attendance Scheduled
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's planned trip to Gangtok was shelved on Thursday because of adverse weather. Officials stated that, despite not being able to attend in person, the Prime Minister would still participate in the golden jubilee celebrations of Sikkim's statehood virtually.

Modi had intended to release a special coin, souvenir, and stamp in honor of Sikkim's 50 years as a state. These commemorative items will still be part of the ceremonies but launched during his virtual attendance.

He was also set to inaugurate several significant projects, including launching a major 500-bed hospital in Namchi and overseeing the commencement of a passenger ropeway and a commemorative statue of Atal Bihari Vajpayee in Gangtok.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

 Global
2
Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media Vetting Overhaul

Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media V...

 Global
3
State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

 Global
4
SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in psychotherapy faces ethical scrutiny over empathy and safety gaps

ChatGPT delivers on facts, falls short on emotion in addressing vaccine fears

AI in people management moving from operational tool to strategic framework

Deep learning boosts accuracy in Influenza surveillance and therapy planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025