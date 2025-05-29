Left Menu

TMC Slams Modi Ahead of Bengal Visit: Rs 1.7 Lakh Crore Fund Standoff

The Trinamool Congress has accused the central government of withholding Rs 1.7 lakh crore from West Bengal. Ahead of Prime Minister Modi's visit, TMC leader Sagarika Ghose criticized BJP's alleged bias against non-NDA states, urging the release of pending funds. The issue has significant political and economic implications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-05-2025 13:10 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 13:10 IST
The Trinamool Congress has issued a strong rebuke to the central government, claiming it has withheld over Rs 1.7 lakh crore owed to West Bengal. This accusation comes just before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the state, as TMC leaders challenge the perceived financial discrimination.

Prime Minister Modi is set to lay the foundation for a gas distribution project in West Bengal, while TMC Deputy Leader in the Rajya Sabha, Sagarika Ghose, has pointedly reminded Modi of the outstanding funds. She has questioned when the central government plans to release these funds and highlighted alleged favoritism towards BJP-ruled states.

Saket Gokhale, a TMC MP, underscored the party's perspective that West Bengal is being punished for the BJP's defeat in the last state polls. The ongoing suspension of funds is reportedly harming rural development, triggering migration and hampering initiatives like MGNREGS. Gokhale has demanded a white paper detailing funds allocated to Bengal since 2021.

(With inputs from agencies.)

