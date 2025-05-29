Operation Sindoor: A Harmonious Triumph for India

In a significant address during the CII Business Summit, Air Chief Marshal A P Singh, the IAF Chief, lauded Operation Sindoor as a triumphant milestone for the nation.

The operation was conceived as a strategic response to the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, with all Indian forces and agencies executing their roles with exemplary professionalism.

Singh highlighted the unity and truth that guided the operation, praising the professional and coordinated efforts that led to its success. This operational harmony underscored a strengthened national defense posture.

(With inputs from agencies.)