The Economist's Vietnam Censorship Clash: A Leader's Challenge

Vietnam has banned the latest edition of The Economist featuring To Lam on the cover. The magazine remains available electronically, as the top leader is portrayed with stars on his eyes. Despite government silence, distributors were instructed to remove the cover, raising questions about censorship in Vietnam.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-05-2025 16:20 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 16:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The latest printed edition of The Economist, spotlighting Vietnam's leader To Lam, has been barred from circulation in the country, as confirmed by local media distributors. The magazine's portrayal of Lam against the backdrop of Vietnam's flag with stars in his eyes has stirred censorship, echoing past prohibitions in the Communist state.

While the electronic version remains accessible, the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the public information sector have not issued any statements regarding the ban. Similarly, The Economist is yet to respond to inquiries made outside standard UK business hours. The ban reflects Vietnam's recurring stance against cultural media deemed unsuitable for public consumption.

Reports from distributors indicate instructions to strip the cover and related articles, while an alternate distributor cited insufficient orders. Despite censorship, the article analyzing Lam as a strategic leader driving Vietnam's economic renaissance continues to generate mixed reactions on social media platforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media Vetting Overhaul

State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

