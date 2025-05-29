The latest printed edition of The Economist, spotlighting Vietnam's leader To Lam, has been barred from circulation in the country, as confirmed by local media distributors. The magazine's portrayal of Lam against the backdrop of Vietnam's flag with stars in his eyes has stirred censorship, echoing past prohibitions in the Communist state.

While the electronic version remains accessible, the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the public information sector have not issued any statements regarding the ban. Similarly, The Economist is yet to respond to inquiries made outside standard UK business hours. The ban reflects Vietnam's recurring stance against cultural media deemed unsuitable for public consumption.

Reports from distributors indicate instructions to strip the cover and related articles, while an alternate distributor cited insufficient orders. Despite censorship, the article analyzing Lam as a strategic leader driving Vietnam's economic renaissance continues to generate mixed reactions on social media platforms.

