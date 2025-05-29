Left Menu

Political Tensions Flare: UDF and Trinamool Congress in Kerala

Negotiations between the UDF and Trinamool Congress in Kerala face hurdles as PV Anvar accuses Opposition Leader VD Satheesan of a secret agenda to block his party's entry. Anvar insists Satheesan disrupted talks with AICC's KC Venugopal. The Nilambur by-election results will influence further deliberations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 29-05-2025 17:55 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 17:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The negotiations between the United Democratic Front (UDF) and the Trinamool Congress in Kerala have hit a snag. P V Anvar, the state convener of the Trinamool Congress, has accused V D Satheesan, the Opposition Leader, of having a 'secret agenda' to bar his party's entry into the UDF ahead of the Nilambur by-election.

During a press meeting in Nilambur, Anvar questioned Satheesan's motives, alleging that he was blocking his party's integration as an associate member of the UDF. Anvar claims that discussions with AICC general secretary K C Venugopal were intentionally thwarted by Satheesan.

In light of the tensions, the UDF has requested Anvar to cease criticisms against Aryadan Shoukath, the UDF candidate for the upcoming Nilambur by-election, in order to resume talks. The election, which follows Anvar's resignation, occurs as other political fronts have yet to announce their candidates.

