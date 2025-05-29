Political Tensions Flare: UDF and Trinamool Congress in Kerala
Negotiations between the UDF and Trinamool Congress in Kerala face hurdles as PV Anvar accuses Opposition Leader VD Satheesan of a secret agenda to block his party's entry. Anvar insists Satheesan disrupted talks with AICC's KC Venugopal. The Nilambur by-election results will influence further deliberations.
- Country:
- India
The negotiations between the United Democratic Front (UDF) and the Trinamool Congress in Kerala have hit a snag. P V Anvar, the state convener of the Trinamool Congress, has accused V D Satheesan, the Opposition Leader, of having a 'secret agenda' to bar his party's entry into the UDF ahead of the Nilambur by-election.
During a press meeting in Nilambur, Anvar questioned Satheesan's motives, alleging that he was blocking his party's integration as an associate member of the UDF. Anvar claims that discussions with AICC general secretary K C Venugopal were intentionally thwarted by Satheesan.
In light of the tensions, the UDF has requested Anvar to cease criticisms against Aryadan Shoukath, the UDF candidate for the upcoming Nilambur by-election, in order to resume talks. The election, which follows Anvar's resignation, occurs as other political fronts have yet to announce their candidates.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India's Geopolitical Tensions Strain Trade Ties with Turkey and Azerbaijan
India-Turkey-Azerbaijan Trade Relations Strained Amid Political Tensions
Political Tensions Erupt in Malappattam Over Vandalized Gandhi Statue
Indian Travelers Boycott Turkey and Azerbaijan Amid Geopolitical Tensions
Rahul Gandhi's Bihar Visit: Student Interaction Blocked Amid Political Tensions