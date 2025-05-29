Political Tensions Flare: UDF and Trinamool Congress in Kerala

The negotiations between the United Democratic Front (UDF) and the Trinamool Congress in Kerala have hit a snag. P V Anvar, the state convener of the Trinamool Congress, has accused V D Satheesan, the Opposition Leader, of having a 'secret agenda' to bar his party's entry into the UDF ahead of the Nilambur by-election.

During a press meeting in Nilambur, Anvar questioned Satheesan's motives, alleging that he was blocking his party's integration as an associate member of the UDF. Anvar claims that discussions with AICC general secretary K C Venugopal were intentionally thwarted by Satheesan.

In light of the tensions, the UDF has requested Anvar to cease criticisms against Aryadan Shoukath, the UDF candidate for the upcoming Nilambur by-election, in order to resume talks. The election, which follows Anvar's resignation, occurs as other political fronts have yet to announce their candidates.

(With inputs from agencies.)