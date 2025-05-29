Operation Sindoor: Modi's Triumph in Bihar

In a show of patriotic fervor, thousands of people gathered in Patna, Bihar, to honor Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the successful execution of Operation Sindoor. The operation, which targeted terror hideouts in Pakistan, garnered immense public support following Modi's pledge to retaliate after the Pahalgam terror attack.

During his two-day visit to the election-bound state, Modi inaugurated a new terminal at the Patna airport and laid the foundation for a civil enclave at Bihta, promising world-class travel experiences, with combined project costs reaching over Rs 2,600 crore.

As Modi led a roadshow, throngs of supporters lined the streets and rooftops, waving flags and chanting slogans. The procession concluded at the BJP state office, where Modi is set to discuss strategy with party leaders before launching new projects worth Rs 45,000 crore in Rohtas district.

