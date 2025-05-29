Left Menu

Rajasthan's New Pinnacle: Patriotism and Heritage Under CM Sharma's Vision

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership for enhancing India's global stature and national pride. Highlighting Operation Sindoor, Sharma emphasized strengthened security and patriotism. Unveiling statues of historic figures, he promoted a new 'Maharana Pratap Tourist Circuit' to boost heritage tourism and shared ongoing water projects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaip6ur | Updated: 29-05-2025 19:55 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 19:55 IST
In a spirited speech on Thursday, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma hailed India's growing global reputation under the stewardship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Speaking from Chittorgarh, Sharma cited India's Operation Sindoor against Pakistani terror bases as a testament to Modi's unwavering commitment to national security.

The resolute stance by Indian forces infused the country with renewed patriotism and energy, said Sharma. He noted Modi's visit to Bikaner following the operation as a celebration of this revived national spirit. The chief minister also used the occasion to honor Rajasthan's rich history by unveiling statues of Maharana Pratap, an eternal symbol of inspiration, and other Rajput figures in Bhupalsagar.

Further underlining Rajasthan's development trajectory, Sharma announced plans for a 'Maharana Pratap Tourist Circuit' to connect significant historical sites and promote heritage tourism. Additionally, he highlighted crucial water projects, including the Ram Jal Setu Link and the Dewas Project, intending to alleviate water scarcity across the state.

