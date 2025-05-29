Telangana CM Reddy Challenges PM Modi Over National Security Decisions
Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy demands PM Modi explain the downing of Rafale jets by Pakistan, questions lack of military strategy consultation, and criticizes the handling of territorial disputes. Reddy highlights the role of Telangana's defense contributions, drawing comparisons to former leaders' strategies during past conflicts.
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy launched a fierce critique against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, questioning the strategy and outcomes of recent military engagements with Pakistan. Reddy demands transparency on how many Rafale aircraft, if any, were destroyed by Pakistan during these conflicts.
Addressing a 'Jai Hind' rally, the chief minister also criticized Modi for bypassing an all-party consultation before halting operations, contrasting this with commitments made by senior Congress leaders to support national security irrespective of politics.
Reddy further accused Modi of mishandling territorial disputes with neighboring countries, citing China's invasion of Indian territory and drawing historical parallels with Indira Gandhi's decisive actions during past Indo-Pak conflicts.
