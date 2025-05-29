Left Menu

Telangana CM Reddy Challenges PM Modi Over National Security Decisions

Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy demands PM Modi explain the downing of Rafale jets by Pakistan, questions lack of military strategy consultation, and criticizes the handling of territorial disputes. Reddy highlights the role of Telangana's defense contributions, drawing comparisons to former leaders' strategies during past conflicts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 29-05-2025 20:16 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 20:16 IST
Telangana CM Reddy Challenges PM Modi Over National Security Decisions
Revanth Reddy
  • Country:
  • India

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy launched a fierce critique against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, questioning the strategy and outcomes of recent military engagements with Pakistan. Reddy demands transparency on how many Rafale aircraft, if any, were destroyed by Pakistan during these conflicts.

Addressing a 'Jai Hind' rally, the chief minister also criticized Modi for bypassing an all-party consultation before halting operations, contrasting this with commitments made by senior Congress leaders to support national security irrespective of politics.

Reddy further accused Modi of mishandling territorial disputes with neighboring countries, citing China's invasion of Indian territory and drawing historical parallels with Indira Gandhi's decisive actions during past Indo-Pak conflicts.

TRENDING

1
Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

 Global
2
Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media Vetting Overhaul

Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media V...

 Global
3
State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

 Global
4
SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in psychotherapy faces ethical scrutiny over empathy and safety gaps

ChatGPT delivers on facts, falls short on emotion in addressing vaccine fears

AI in people management moving from operational tool to strategic framework

Deep learning boosts accuracy in Influenza surveillance and therapy planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025