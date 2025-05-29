Political Drama Unfolds: BJP's 'Operation West Bengal' Sparks Debate
BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar launched 'Operation West Bengal' to challenge the ruling TMC. His comments, made before PM Modi's rally, implied a political upheaval similar to past events. TMC's Mamata Banerjee countered the claims, stirring political tensions in the state.
BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar raised a political storm on Thursday by introducing 'Operation West Bengal'—a campaign to oust the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC).
His remarks, made before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally in Alipurduar, were met with immediate criticism from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who issued a strong rebuttal.
Majumdar's speech referenced past conflicts, warning the TMC of a political onslaught by the BJP reminiscent of 'Operation Sindoor'. He called for the mobilization of BJP workers, predicting the downfall of the TMC by 2026.
(With inputs from agencies.)
