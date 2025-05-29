Sunil Mittal Advocates for Unified Elections and Crypto Regulations
Sunil Mittal, Bharti Group Chairman, emphasizes the economic benefits of 'One Nation, One Election' and advocates for proactive crypto regulations. Speaking at the CII Annual Business Summit, he urges industry leaders to engage political parties on these issues, highlighting their importance for India's economic growth and global technological advancement.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-05-2025 22:17 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 22:17 IST
- Country:
- India
Sunil Mittal, Chairman of Bharti Group, voiced strong support for the 'One Nation, One Election' strategy, citing economic benefits at the CII Annual Business Summit 2025.
Mittal also highlighted the fast-paced global shift towards cryptocurrency, urging India to establish regulations in response to technological advancements.
Addressing the need for collective action, Mittal called on the industry to engage with political leaders to promote the advantages of unified elections for economic stability and growth.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Andhra Pradesh's Vision of a Thriving Port-Based Economy
A New Digital Order: How Asia-Pacific is Defining Rules for the Digital Economy
US News Spotlight: Tumult in Politics and Economy
SA Deepens Circular Economy Push Through Plastics Pact Collaboration
Dr. Jitendra Singh Hails India’s Bioeconomy Growth at ICGEB Governors Meet