India's Diplomatic Offensive: Anti-Terror Mission in Denmark

A parliamentary delegation led by BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad visited Denmark to emphasize India's firm stance against terrorism following the Pahalgam attack. The group is part of a broader initiative, targeting 33 capitals to engage with international communities, promoting India's zero-tolerance approach to terrorism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Copenhagen | Updated: 29-05-2025 23:56 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 23:56 IST
In a bid to stress India's firm stance against terrorism, BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad led a diverse parliamentary delegation to Denmark. The mission follows the devastating Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 lives, and aims to engage international communities in understanding India's resolve.

The delegation, part of a wider initiative involving seven groups visiting 33 global capitals, includes prominent figures such as former union ministers and MPs from various parties. They are tasked with reaffirming India's zero-tolerance policy on terrorism in strategic discussions with Danish politicians, the media, and the Indian diaspora.

Furthering diplomatic ties, the delegation has addressed India-Italy relations, showcasing India's response to escalating tensions with Pakistan post-Pahalgam. Military confrontations ceased on May 10 after mutual agreements between military leaders from the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

