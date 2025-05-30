From Musk’s White House Exit to Trump’s Tariff Battles: A Day in U.S. News
Elon Musk is leaving the Trump administration, where he worked on the Department of Government Efficiency. Following his exit, investor focus shifts back to Tesla amid financial challenges. Meanwhile, the Trump administration faces multiple domestic issues including Fed rate disputes, immigration policies, and legal battles over tariffs and criminal cases.
Elon Musk's resignation from the Trump administration has brought relief to Tesla investors concerned about his involvement in government efficiency initiatives. As Tesla grapples with declining sales and SpaceX rocket setbacks, investors hope Musk will redirect his attention towards stabilizing his companies.
Simultaneously, U.S. President Donald Trump summoned Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell to the White House, urging him to lower interest rates. The meeting marks another chapter in Trump's contentious dealings with the central bank, as he seeks to influence monetary policy.
Amidst this political climate, a federal court blocked most of Trump's tariffs, ruling that he exceeded his authority. Furthermore, a New York grand jury charged an individual linked to a Bitcoin theft, and Afghan refugees in Kentucky expressed uncertainty over their future due to potential deportation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
