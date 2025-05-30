Left Menu

Trump Bids farewell to Elon Musk in Oval Office

President Donald Trump announced a press conference with Elon Musk on the last day of his tenure in the administration. The event will occur in the Oval Office on Friday. Trump praised Musk, acknowledging his continued support despite his official departure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 30-05-2025 05:52 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 05:52 IST
Elon Musk
  • Country:
  • United States

On Thursday, U.S. President Donald Trump announced a press conference alongside billionaire Elon Musk at the Oval Office. The event is scheduled for Friday at 1:30 p.m. EST (1730 GMT).

Trump praised Musk while mentioning that this marks the end of Musk's tenure in the administration. However, the President emphasized Musk's continued involvement, saying, "This will be his last day, but not really, because he will, always, be with us, helping all the way."

The statement, posted on Truth Social, highlighted Trump's admiration for Musk, calling him "terrific."

(With inputs from agencies.)

